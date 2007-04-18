Game rentals soar in popularity

Gametart.com, the UK’s largest games rental service for Wii, PS3, DS, PS2, PSP and XBOX 360, has reported a huge increase in the number of customers as renting games is becoming more popular.

The web rental service has stated that the main reason for the increase in popularity of renting is that there is now such a huge number of games on the market meaning that fans can’t afford to buy all they want to play.

Rentals have also grown with the advent of the new next-gen consoles and Gametart.com calculate that gamers can save about £700 per year as they rent for 43p a day.

Rob Savin, Marketing Manager at Gametart.com said, “The fact that so many more people are opening their eyes to the opportunity presented by games rental is brilliant. With consoles and games getting as expensive as they are now, rental offers people a really cost-effective way of playing every new game they want”.