  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Dragon's Lair Coming to Blu-ray

|
  Dragon's Lair Coming to Blu-ray

The 1983 arcade classice Dragon’s Lair, has been digitally restored and enhanced with an all-new 5.1 surround sound mix for Sony's Blu-ray disc format.

The video has been transferred directly from the original film and cleaned frame by frame by Digital Leisure and authoring studio Infinite HD.

“I’ve seen the newly restored footage and it just looks amazing”, says Don Bluth, original creator of Dragon’s Lair. “It looks even better than I can remember. The visuals, the 5.1 surround sound audio, all I can say is ‘Wow!’ Now a whole new generation can enjoy Dragon’s Lair all over again.”

Dragon’s Lair is the first release to be authored in the Blu-ray Java environment. All the special features on the disc are in full 1080p HD, including brand-new interviews with creators Don Bluth, Gary Goldman and Rick Dyer, and even a full length visual commentary of the game.

Digital Leisure plans to follow up Dragon’s Lair Blu-ray with the release of Space Ace and Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp in the Blu-ray format.

Dragon’s Lair Blu-ray will be available April 9th.

PopularIn Games
  1. Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  2. Nintendo Switch Minecraft fans can now play with other console owners, bar one... guess which?
  3. Westworld game for iOS and Android gives you control of your own park before the screaming starts
  4. Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Project Scarlett
  5. Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  1. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  2. Spyro Reignited Trilogy initial review: The most lovingly created remaster yet?
  3. Destiny 2 Forsaken initial review: Cayde's dead baby, Cayde's dead
  4. PUBG Mobile version 6 now available: First person mode, Mini-Zone, Armoury and more
  5. Jurassic World Evolution review: Dinosaur sim offers plenty to dig your claws into
Comments