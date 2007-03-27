  Dragon's Lair Coming to Blu-ray

The 1983 arcade classice Dragon’s Lair, has been digitally restored and enhanced with an all-new 5.1 surround sound mix for Sony's Blu-ray disc format.

The video has been transferred directly from the original film and cleaned frame by frame by Digital Leisure and authoring studio Infinite HD.

“I’ve seen the newly restored footage and it just looks amazing”, says Don Bluth, original creator of Dragon’s Lair. “It looks even better than I can remember. The visuals, the 5.1 surround sound audio, all I can say is ‘Wow!’ Now a whole new generation can enjoy Dragon’s Lair all over again.”

Dragon’s Lair is the first release to be authored in the Blu-ray Java environment. All the special features on the disc are in full 1080p HD, including brand-new interviews with creators Don Bluth, Gary Goldman and Rick Dyer, and even a full length visual commentary of the game.

Digital Leisure plans to follow up Dragon’s Lair Blu-ray with the release of Space Ace and Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp in the Blu-ray format.

Dragon’s Lair Blu-ray will be available April 9th.