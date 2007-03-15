CeBIT 2007: Commodore launches 64-bit gaming PCs

Commodore once loved for being the gaming computer of the home in the eighties is attempting to rekindle the magic once more. The recently reformed company has announced that it is launching a range of gaming PC's at CeBIT 2007 in Hannover, Germany.

The new models, will range from an entry level machine to one dedicated to extreme PC gaming.

These new gaming beasts are titled the Commodore Cg (entry level), Cgs, Cgx, Cxx (extreme level) will run Microsoft Windows Vista 64 bit operating system including the new gaming interface - DirectX 10.

Each model can be customized from a range of high-end components said Commodore, the units will be shipping with Raptor keyboards and Logitech speaker systems.

Commodore is also hoping that gamers will want to customise the look of their new PC with options to artistically customized each unit to match personal taste. The company said that it would be offering specially selected art including street art, photography, PC game artwork (such as that of GRAW 2) and many other licensed images while fans and artists alike are requested to present their creative works to become the next limited edition C=kin.

This focus on design and personalisation can even be seen in the small details: two multicoloured LED lights inside the fans can be independently controlled to change or enhance the mood with an ambient glow. Meanwhile, a new Ice Cube cooling system provides extreme levels of cooling, reducing the core temperature by up to seven degrees and ensuring optimum efficiency.

Bala Keilman, CEO for Commodore Gaming, commented "The all new Commodore range of PC's will allow gamers of all levels to enjoy the best that PC gaming has to offer. From beginners to professionals, Commodore Gaming ensures that only the very best components are provided to deliver the ultimate PC gaming experience. We also wanted to bring something new to the market, in the spirit of our Commodore heritage, and have worked hard to design a fully personalised product".