  Commodore to hit the stores once more

Can you believe your eyes?! Commodore Gaming have announced the return of the classic name with the launch of a new breed of gaming PC.

CeBIT 2007 in Hannover, Germany, on 15th March, will see the launch of a PC which Commodore promises will be video games hardware with the highest specifications available for gamers, and the company promises there are some very exciting aspects of the product still to be revealed.

Bala Keilman, CEO for Commodore Gaming said, "25 years ago, Commodore launched the best selling personal computer of the late-20th Century, the C64, and defined the early computer games experience for millions of people worldwide".

"We are privileged and excited to bring the Commodore brand back to the gaming community and mark a new chapter in its history with this exceptional machine. We're sure that it will deliver what gamers need and want."