  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Terrorists mock-bomb Second Life shops

|
  Terrorists mock-bomb Second Life shops
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

In a sad case of art imitating life, Second Life has suffered a number of terrorist attacks in its virtual world.

The Second Life Liberation Army, or SLLA, detonated bombs outside a virtual American Apparel store and a Reebok store.

The bombs appear as white balls to block out part of the screen; unlike real world bombs, they don't cause fatal damage.

The SLLA want to replace Linden Lab rule with a democracy so that the four million residents could have a say in what goes on in the virtual world.

"As Linden Lab is functioning as an authoritarian government, the only appropriate response is to fight", the group says on its website.

"When the SLLA succeeds in its aims it will disband and hand power back to the political wing of the movement."

Linden Lab is able to banish avatars or members if they are harassing or somehow interfering with other users' rights to enjoy the world.

The company up until now has viewed the SLLA bombings as a bit of fun.

The SLLA is also demanding that Linden Lab go live on the stock market and offer shares to each user.

"Ultimately, instances in which residents engage in simulated violence will have to be taken on a case-by-case basis", Catherine Smith, Linden Lab marketing director, has said.

"We believe recent events involving SLLA protests lack malicious intent."

"Residents' reaction to such attacks has been decidedly tongue-in-cheek."

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments