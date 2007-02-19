  AMD launches site in Second Life

AMD is the latest high-tech company to set up a site within Linden Lab's Second Life world.

Rather than trying to sell items to Second Life avatars, AMD hopes to use its space, the AMD Dev Central Pavilion located on AMD Dev Central Island, to foster its community of developers in its Developer Outreach program.

The AMD Auditorium will host chats and events including meetings, lectures, training courses, and networking events.

The company's island is located within Second Life Developer Archipelago, which is dedicated to the developer community.

AMD hopes to get people interested by launching a three-month treasure hunt. The challenge will test developers on open source programming and Linden scripting language.

As a carrot, AMD are offering a prize draw of a Dell Dimension E531 system, which includes a dual-core AMD Athlon 64 X2 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 320GB hard disk drive, and a 20-inch flatscreen display.

"Through the interactive virtual experience at the pavilion we hope to provide developers with an outlet to learn and grow, such as helping them to optimise native code for multi-threaded applications", said AMD project manager Paul Nolte.