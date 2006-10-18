  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Bully banned by Currys and Dixons in the UK

|
  Bully banned by Currys and Dixons in the UK

After all the fuss about a lawsuit in a Florida court last week where a lawyer requested that a judge prevent the sale of Rockstar Games yet-unreleased Bully, a group of UK retailers have decided not to stock it.

Currys, PC World, and Dixons, all owned by DSG International PLC will not be stocking Canis Canem Edit, as the game is known in the UK when it's released here on the 27 October with a BBFC 15 rating.

A statement from Currys reads: “We have no plans to stock Canis Canem Edit. We're fully aware people will be able to buy this game elsewhere, but we feel this game is not appropriate for Currys' family-friendly image”.

“We have a good relationship with the game's producers Rockstar, and look forward to working with them going forward.”

A spokesperson told Gamespot that, “we realise that we've got other games that are more violent ... but we are a family store. The game is specifically about violence in the playground and that is the reasoning behind the decision [not to stock it].”

The stores sell 18-rated games, and PC World is taking pre-orders for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, as well as Grand Theft Auto 4.

Outlets that are stocking Canis Canem Edit include Game, Gamestation, Amazon.co.uk, and even Woolworths.

PopularIn Games
  1. What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
  2. Jurassic World Alive: How to play, in-game payments and everything you need to know
  3. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
  4. Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, to be announced at E3 2018
  5. Great gaming deal! Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Mobile
  1. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  2. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  3. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  4. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  5. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
Comments