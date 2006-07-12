Mac gamers get Gamerhood internet download service from Aspyr Media
Mac gamers are to get a new service that will allow them to download games directly to their computer this autumn.
Developed by Software publisher Aspyr Media, famous for bringing The Sims and the Star Wars franchises to the Mac, has announced the launch of a new digital service similar to iTunes that allows Mac users to purchase and download a wide range of Mac games, from very casual titles to some of Aspyr’s AAA titles.
Working in a similar way to how Half-Life 2 is offered to PC users, the service, to be called Gamerhood, will be free to download for all Mac users, and allow gamers to directly buy and download a range of the company's games via the Internet.
The service will also include a number of features including the ability to play games without physical CD/DVD media, automatic alerts for game updates, new content, and special offers and forthcoming projects from Aspyr.
Gamerhood will also Check user compatibility by comparing machine’s hardware against a game’s minimum system requirements before purchase, and allow parents to implement restrictions on games downloaded play and online store purchases based on ESRB ratings.
Aspyr has said it will release more specific information on The Gamerhood’s capabilities and a list of titles later in the year.
