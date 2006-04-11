Oblivion ships more than 1.7m copies on PC and Xbox360

Take-Two, the UK publishers of Grand Theft Auto, has confirmed that it has shipped more than 1.7 Million copies of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion into UK and US homes for PC and Xbox360.

Launched last month, the news makes the game the biggest selling title on Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox360 so far, suggesting that gamers want slow burning RPGs rather than high speed racing games.

"We are very encouraged by the worldwide consumer demand for Oblivion", stated Paul Eibeler, Take-Two's President and Chief Executive Officer.

However the company hasn't suggested what the actual break down between PC and Xbox360 versions of the game, and how many have gone to Xbox360 owners.

Oblivion was developed by Bethesda Softworks and co-published by 2K Games, a Take-Two publishing label.