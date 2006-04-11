Oblivion ships more than 1.7m copies on PC and Xbox360
Take-Two, the UK publishers of Grand Theft Auto, has confirmed that it has shipped more than 1.7 Million copies of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion into UK and US homes for PC and Xbox360.
Launched last month, the news makes the game the biggest selling title on Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox360 so far, suggesting that gamers want slow burning RPGs rather than high speed racing games.
"We are very encouraged by the worldwide consumer demand for Oblivion", stated Paul Eibeler, Take-Two's President and Chief Executive Officer.
However the company hasn't suggested what the actual break down between PC and Xbox360 versions of the game, and how many have gone to Xbox360 owners.
Oblivion was developed by Bethesda Softworks and co-published by 2K Games, a Take-Two publishing label.
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments