Amazon sets date for PSP without Sony - Part II
|
Amazon so keen to get all the countries pre-orders has once again posted its PSP product page. This time the date is the 29 April, again raising rumours that the handheld console from Sony won't be available until later on in the year.
This time however the company has also upped the price, it's now £179.99, making it £50 more expensive than the suggested retail price of the that in the US.
However as before the company has posted on the page a get out clause:
“This item will be released on April 29, 2005. You may order it now and we will dispatch it to you when we receive it from our supplier. Please note that release dates are subject to change.”
PopularIn Games
- Nintendo Labo initial review: Crazy cardboard fun for the Switch
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Sea of Thieves review: Terrific team-play let down by tedious tasks
- Sega takes on SNES Classic Mini with own MegaDrive Mini this year
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
Comments