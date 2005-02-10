  Amazon sets date for PSP without Sony - Part II

Amazon so keen to get all the countries pre-orders has once again posted its PSP product page. This time the date is the 29 April, again raising rumours that the handheld console from Sony won't be available until later on in the year.



This time however the company has also upped the price, it's now £179.99, making it £50 more expensive than the suggested retail price of the that in the US.



However as before the company has posted on the page a get out clause:



“This item will be released on April 29, 2005. You may order it now and we will dispatch it to you when we receive it from our supplier. Please note that release dates are subject to change.”



