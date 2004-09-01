Eidos announces Championship Manager Online

While Sports Interactive aren't at the helm anymore, that hasn't stopped Eidos from pushing the Championship Manager brand. This time the company behind Lara Croft is taking the experience online.

Launching in January 2005, Championship Manager Online will be playable at www.cm-online.com through subscription.

The system, which looks to be identical to current Fantasy Football league online games run by the national newspapers, will allow massive online multiplayer competitions. Aditionally you will also be able to set up a buddy league for you and your friends to complete together.

Players will be able to choose to manage a club from one of six national leagues (England, Scotland, Italy, Spain, Germany and France) dealing with everything from transfers and tactics to training. New leagues will be added and the game will be continually updated to reflect changes in the real-world of football. You can also be kept informed of your team's progress at all times via SMS. Within the game, users are grouped together in separate “worlds” meaning that there can only ever be one of each player and club in each individual world.