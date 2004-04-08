Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure to travel on to mobile phones

Kuju Wireless today announced the development of a new game featuring Bill and Ted for JAVA enabled mobile phones. The game will feature Bill and Ted as they travel through time collecting historical figures for their class project. Players control both Bill and Ted - each with his own unique abilities - as they explore fifty levels based in five different time periods.

"Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" has become one of the most popular teenage comedy movies of the last 15 years. Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Kuju Entertainment's game is the first and only mobile phone game to feature the Bill and Ted. The game will be available in this Christmas.

"Party On, Dudes"