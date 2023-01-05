Want to know the potential release date for Last of Us Part 3? While Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann doesn't get specific, he did tease fans.

Is Last of Us Part 3 coming? Game creator teases there is 'more to tell'

HBO is about to come out with a new TV series based on the popular game The Last of Us, and naturally, video game development company Naughty Dog isn't missing this plum opportunity to tease a part three.

Neil Druckmann, the co-president of Naughty Dog and creator of The Last of Us, which he co-developed into the upcoming HBO series, has told The Hollywood Reporter that "there’s more story to tell". He wouldn't officially reveal whether a third installment of The Last of Us is for usre coming, but it certainly reads like a tease and counts as one of just two times Naughty Dog has suggested there could be a follow-up to 2020's The Last of Us Part 2. In 2021, Druckmann said he wrote an outline for a story that "we're not making" but he still hoped it would "see the light of day". He described it as exploring what happens after part two.

In a blog post shared on 4 January, Naughty Dog also revealed new concept art for The Last of Us' upcoming multiplayer and promised more details would come this year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the original game. The entire franchise has sold more than 37 million copies globally as of December 2022.





As for the new HBO show, which is also called The Last of Us, it's set to air on 15 January and stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

You can watch the show's trailer below.