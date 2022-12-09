Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty arrives in 2023 and it looks great

(Pocket-lint) - The Cyberpunk 2077 story is set to continue with a new expansion announced that includes an unexpected arrival in the form of Idris Elba.

The expansion is called Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and it was announced during The Game Awards alongside other titles including the exciting Death Stranding 2. But while that game has its fair share of new stars, it's probably OK to say that Idris Elba making an appearance in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe is the one that has us most intrigued. There's more good news as well, with CD Projekt Red confirming that Keanu Reeves will return for this expansion as well.

Oh, and there's a trailer.

Following what was a pretty disastrous and bug-filled launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has become something of a favourite for many and this new expansion is sure to get plenty of attention. The trailer definitely piques the interest, so much so that it's almost possible to forget what happened the last time this game had a big glitzy release.

Elba will play a whole new character called Solomon Reed who will be pivotal to the expansion's storyline, so we're told. That's a very good thing indeed, but beyond that, the folks at CD Projekt Red are keeping their cards close to their chest. We know that the expansion will basically be set in Night City's Dogtown and that Reed isn't the only new character making an appearance.

Reed is a "veteran New United States of America agent" and he's going to be pretty important, by all accounts.

We don't know when the new expansion is going to release, but we do know that it'll be next year. So only a full 12 months to choose from, then.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.