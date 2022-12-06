Elden Ring is finally getting the DLC it's been crying out for

(Pocket-lint) - Elden Ring, many people's game of the year, is getting free PVP DLC that will see gamers battle it out in the Colosseum. And it's coming very soon.

How soon? How about a game update on 7 December, which means there are just hours before the DLC will be available for everyone who wants it. FromSoftware says that players will prove their worth in "various duels and battles" both on their own and with others.

Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseum.



Prove your worth in various duels and battles, together or on your own in the free Colosseum Update. Coming December 7.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/TAq4c0vaG2 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) December 6, 2022

Looks pretty cool, right? This is exactly the kind of DLC that Elden Ring and its players have been crying out for and the fact that FromSoftware has essentially shadow-dropped it just makes it even more amazing.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 19 October 2022 Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, the fact that the game's DLC has been announced ahead of The Game Awards has some wondering whether there is more to come, perhaps as part of a bigger announcement. Only time will tell, but even if that isn't the case it's sure to be a big few days for Elden Ring and its loyal fans now have some DLC to enjoy.

While Elden Ring wasn't named the Pocket-lint game of the year, it did come in a close second to God of War Ragnarök. And that's nothing to be ashamed of!

Writing by Oliver Haslam.