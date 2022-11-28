This Levitation Half-Life Alyx mod adds more must-play VR content

(Pocket-lint) - Half-Life Alyx is already a very popular VR entry a world that Valve created, but now there's new content via a single-player mod to be had.

You could argue that no other VR game has managed to capture the imagination in the same way that Half-Life Alyx did, but with Valve seemingly unwilling to give us a new entry in the franchise it's been left to individuals to pick up where it left off. Levitation is a new mod that does exactly that by adding new content to the game - and you can download it for free now.

This is no mediocre offering, either. More than 600 Steam reviews give the mod a perfect score so far, with level design being one of the main talking points. The add-on sees gamers dive into the mystery of what happened to two people who set out to investigate a floating building, hence the name. We won't go into it any further - why ruin the fun?

You can get a feel for what to expect from the trailer and if the game is anywhere near as impressive, there's no surprise it's getting rave reviews.

You can download the new Levitation add-on from the Steam Workshop now. You'll of course need to have Half-Life Alyx and a compatible VR headset to get in on the action. But if you didn't already, there's a good chance that trailer has you scouring the internet for one right now.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.