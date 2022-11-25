(Pocket-lint) - Woot is offering a massive discount on gaming devices and accessories in its Video Gaming Galore Event. You can get your hands on a Nintendo Switch for just $267.99, an Xbox Series S for $229.99, and a variety of other video games and accessories for deeply discounted prices. Whether you're a casual or hardcore gamer, this is a sale you won't want to miss.

Woot is known for offering amazing deals on popular electronics; this sale is no exception. If you've been wanting to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S, or a powerful gaming headset, now is your chance. But you better act fast, because the Video Gaming Galore Event will only last from 25 to 27 November or until sold out!

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to Woot and take advantage of this amazing sale before it's over.

Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) - only $229.99

If you're looking for a powerful and affordable gaming console, the Microsoft Xbox Series S is a great option. The Xbox Series S is a powerful console equipped with an AMD Zen 2 eight-core processor and an AMD Radeon RDNA 2, so it can handle demanding games without issue. It also has a lot of storage space - 512GB of storage ensures you can store all your games and other data without worrying about running out of space.

The Xbox Series S is a great console for media playback because it supports 4K resolution and HDR content and features Dolby Vision Atmos, so you can enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows in stunning detail. When it comes to online gaming, the Xbox Series S ensures a fast and stable internet connection, so you'll be able to enjoy online multiplayer games without lag. Furthermore, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy all the games you could want.

The Xbox Series S is an affordable console. Originally priced at $299, it’s much cheaper than its competitor, the PlayStation 5, making it a great option for budget-conscious gamers. However, thanks to the Video Gaming Galore Event, you can get this device for as little as $229.99.

Nintendo Switch: OLED Model - only $319.99

With the Nintendo Switch, you can take your games wherever you go. The console itself is lightweight and easy to carry, but the show's real star is the OLED screen. This display technology offers several advantages over traditional LCD screens, making the Switch a more compelling purchase for gamers on the go.

First and foremost, OLED screens are simply more beautiful to look at. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey look gorgeous on Switch, with bright colours and sharp detail that pop off the screen. In contrast, LCD screens can often look muted and flat, especially when playing in handheld mode.

But OLED screens also have some practical advantages over LCDs. For one, they use less power, which means your Switch will last longer when playing games on the go. They also offer better viewing angles, so you won’t have to worry about the screen washing out when playing in bright sunlight.

Ultimately, whether or not you should buy a Switch with an OLED screen is a personal decision. But it’s definitely the way to go if you value aesthetics and portability.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con - only $267.99

There are many reasons to buy the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con. The Nintendo Switch is an incredibly versatile console. It can be used as a traditional home console, handheld, or tabletop console. The Joy-Con controllers can be used independently or attached to the console for more traditional gameplay. The Switch also has a variety of accessories, including the Pro Controller, which makes it great for various types of gamers.

Nintendo Switch consoles with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con controllers look fantastic. The colours are eye-catching and vibrant, and they’re sure to turn heads when you’re gaming on the go. The Joy-Con controllers snap onto the sides of the Switch console when not in use, and they’re easy to grip when playing games. One of the best things about the Joy-Con controllers is that they’re highly customizable - you can change how the Joy-Con controllers vibrate, helping you achieve a more immersive gaming experience.

If you're looking for a great console with a lot of versatility, games, and value, you should definitely buy the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con.

Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing Edition - only $284.99

Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing Edition is the perfect console for any fan of the Animal Crossing series. It comes with a special Animal Crossing-themed dock and Joy-Con controllers includes a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console carrying case, and offers the download code for the game itself. Whether you're a long-time fan of the series or just looking to get into it, this is the perfect console.

The Animal Crossing series is about building a personal town filled with anthropomorphic animals. The player becomes the town's mayor, and it's up to them to make it the best it can be. You'll complete various tasks and goals throughout the game to make your town thrive. The Switch edition includes all of the content from the original game, plus some additional features unique to the Switch.

JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Gaming Headset - only $49.99

Few things are as gratifying as indulging in an evening of video games with friends or family. While many people believe that any headset will do when it comes to playing games, those who are serious about gaming know that the JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Gaming Headset is the way to go.

JBL is a well-respected name in the audio industry, so it should be no surprise that the company has produced a gaming headset with exceptional sound quality. The JBL QuantumSOUND Signature “provides accurate, immersive, and lifelike audio,” according to the company. This means that whether you’re playing a horror game and need to be on the lookout for subtle sound cues or an FPS and want to hear every shot fired, the JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Gaming Headset has got you covered.

Another important aspect of any gaming headset is its ability to drown out background noise so you can focus on the game. The JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Gaming Headset features Active Noise-Canceling (ANC) to minimize distractions and improve your gaming experience. Whether you’re trying to concentrate on your game or simply don’t want to disturb others in the house, the JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Gaming Headset has got you covered.

Finally, the JBL Quantum 600 comes with a comfortable, ergonomic design that will allow you to game for hours on end without experiencing any fatigue. The JBL Quantum 600 is a top-notch gaming headset that offers everything you could want in a premium audio device. If you’re looking for the ultimate gaming experience, you need to pick a Quantum 600.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P Multi-System Gaming Headset - only $27.99

Arctis headsets are some of the most comfortable and best-sounding gaming headsets on the market. They have a wide soundstage that produces rich, detailed sound, and their ear cups are very comfortable even during long gaming sessions. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P is a multi-system gaming headset that works with PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. It has a detachable microphone that's Discord and TeamSpeak certified, so you can rest assured of quality.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P is a great choice for a gaming headset. It's comfortable, sounds great, and is very affordable. The headset generally costs only $59.99, but thanks to Woot’s Video Gaming Galore Event, you can grab it for only $27.99 for a limited period. If you're looking for a wired headset for your PC or Switch gaming setup, the Arctis Nova 1P should be at the top of your list.

Razer Wolverine Controller & Nari Headset Bundle - only $249.99

There are Razer gaming devices, and then there are those made specifically for tournament play and high-level gaming. The Razer Wolverine Controller & Nari Headset Bundle falls squarely into the latter category. If you take your gaming seriously, this is the kind of product you need to look at.

The Razer Wolverine Controller is one of the most feature-packed gaming controllers on the market. It comes with interchangeable thumbsticks and D-Pad, as well as six additional buttons that can be mapped to whatever configuration you need. It also has a hair trigger lock mechanism that lets you adjust the trigger sensitivity to your liking. In other words, this controller gives you many options and possibilities, which is exactly what you need in a tournament setting.

On the other hand, the Nari Headset is all about providing you with the best audio experience possible. It comes with THX Spatial Audio that creates a realistic and immersive soundscape and 50mm drivers that deliver clear and precise audio. It also has a comfortable and adjustable headband, so you can wear it for hours on end without feeling any discomfort. The Nari Headset is also compatible with the Razer Wolverine controller, so you can use it with your favourite games.

The Razer Wolverine Controller & Nari Headset Bundle is the perfect package for any gamer who wants to take their gaming to the next level. If you're serious about gaming, this is the bundle for you.

