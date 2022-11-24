Some Callisto Protocol death animations are paid-for DLC

(Pocket-lint) - Gamers picking up Callisto Protocol on 2 December won't have access to all of the game's death animations with paid-for DLC adding new ones later.

While DLC is nothing new, some are already pointing to the fact that maybe Callisto Protocol pulled content out of the game's original release in order to sell it as content later. However, Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield says that isn't the case at all. Mainly, because the content doesn't even exist yet. Schofield goes on to say that the only reason more death animations will be made available is that gamers are the ones asking for them.

To be clear: We’re not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass. We haven’t even started work on this content yet. It's all new stuff that we’ll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for EVEN MORE deaths, so we’re making it a priority next year. — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) November 23, 2022

The death animations will be part of two bundles, the Riot Bundle and Contagion Bundle. They're both included in the Season Pass which is part of the Digital Deluxe Edition. It could be clearer, to be sure.

You'll get more in your bundles, though. The Contagion bundle comes with a new ultra-hard mode with permadeath as well as some skins. That Riot Bundle includes a survival mode and more skins, too.

The Callisto Protocol launch is set to happen on 2 December, and it's already a game that fans of Dead Space are keen to get their hands on.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.