The Witcher 3's next-gen update revealed, and it looks wild

(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red, the company behind the popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has detailed the improvements coming to the next-gen update for the game.

The update will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 14 December and CD Projekt Red has shown off the new version for the first time. The company has confirmed that the title will offer both 30fps with ray tracing and 60fps without options across all three next-gen consoles.

There will also be a number of improvements and tweaks to the gameplay, with the DLC based on The Witcher Netflix series expanding into its own quest. There will also be cross-progression support, meaning gamers can move their saved games from console to PC and back again for the first time.

Other notable additions include haptic feedback on the PS5 as well as tweaks to magic-wielding. The problematic map is also getting some love, with new filter settings doing away with some of those question marks that used to get in the way of, well, everything.

CD Projekt Red also confirmed some new accessibility features including the ability to tweak subtitles, with the usual array of bug fixes and general performance improvements also touted.

All of this means that the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be the best yet. If you haven't yet taken it for as pin, this new update would be a good time to fix that.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.