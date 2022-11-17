Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Numskull's Space Invaders Quarter Arcades coin-ops could be the best yet

(Pocket-lint) - Numskull Designs first introduced its Quarter Arcades mini-coin-up machines four years ago, with the launch of Pac-Man, but its next two units could very well be its best yet.

Limited edition quarter-sized versions of Space Invaders and Space Invaders Part II will join the expanding line-up as part of the classic shoot-em-up's 45th anniversary next year, and they are now available to pre-order.

There are also special edition versions that will be made available to those quick to order - 78 Space Invaders cabinets and 79 of the follow-up have been signed by the game's creator, Tomohiro Nishikado. The numbers represent the years they were respectively released and you'll also get a bundle of other goodies, including a collector's certificate of authenticity, postcard, and collector's coin. An official Taito Space Invaders stool, designed to scale, will be part of the package too.

This limited edition set will be exclusive to JustGeek.

The standard models have the same features, however - a wooden shell, realistic artwork, shape and buttons, the original arcade ROM, plus 5-inch full-colour TFT screen (4:3). The display is also mirrored, as the original, with the "Pepper's ghost effect" that made it so iconic.

Both cabinets measure 440 x 166 x 225mm and come with a built-in 3W speaker (with volume control). You can charge each through an included lithium battery.

Orders will be delivered July/August 2023 with pricing yet to be revealed. Current Quarter Arcade machines cost around £150 in the UK, $160 in the US.

