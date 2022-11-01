Remedy's working on a horror sequel - find out all the details right here.

Everything we know about Alan Wake 2: Story, trailer and more

The first Alan Wake game was a bit of a cult hit - it didn't necessarily shift seismic numbers of copies, but its spooky story about a horror writer haunted by monsters that he might have created hit home with many who played it.

Now, after remastering that game for modern hardware, developer Remedy is working on a proper sequel - find out all the key details down below.

Alan Wake 2 teaser trailer

We got our first and only teaser for Alan Wake 2 back in 2021 during The Game Awards - nothing more has come out since then.

It's a short, creepy look at Alan's new design, and indicates that we can expect the game to go to some pretty scary places when it eventually comes out.

The teaser trailer for Alan Wake 2 confirms that the game is planned for a 2023 release, without a more precise date than that.

This was reiterated at the end of October 2022, when Remedy's business review named the game as one that it still expects to ship in 2023. That means we can hopefully be relatively confident that there won't be an unexpected delay before it comes out.

Still, we'll also have to wait to see when Remedy pins a more precise release date on it, instead of a year-long window.

Alan Wake 2 platforms

That teaser trailer might be short, but it also gave us some really useful little details about what platforms the game is planned for.

It's got logos for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the Epic Games Store on PC, so that would seem to be the sum total of where it'll appear.

This means it's joining the growing ranks of games that are skipping the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation, older hardware that would simply hold back Alan Wake 2's visual prowess.

Alan Wake 2 story and gameplay

The trailer for Alan Wake 2 suggests that our tortured writer will still be undergoing some psychological struggle, with the darkness continuing to haunt him as it did in the first game and its DLC.

It also hints that Alan might be forced into some dark situations, with ambiguity over whether he considers himself one of the "monsters" that his voiceover mentions.

We don't know much more about the story than that, but Remedy did establish in its final expansion for the excellent Control that both games happen in the same universe. This could mean that we could expect some crossover (whether gentle or obvious) between the two games' stories.

If Alan Wake 2 sticks to the first game's formula in terms of gameplay, we would expect it to bring back the central mechanic, involving Alan managing the batteries in a flashlight and trying to stay in well-lit areas to avoid monstrous presences and possessed enemies.

We know that it will still be a third-person game, and also that various voice actors from the first game will reprise their roles, suggesting there will be a moderate amount of continuity. The game's creator, Sam Lake, has also said that knowledge of the first game won't really be required, though.

Expect a lot of tension both from resource management and the carefully-crafted scares that the game will drop on you - Remedy says that Alan Wake 2 will be the most purely scary game it's ever made, which means we could be in for a pretty horrifying time at points.