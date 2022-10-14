Valve filed a new game trademark and people want Half-Life 3

(Pocket-lint) - Valve has applied for a new trademark for "computer game software" and, as is to be expected, everyone wants it to be for Half Life 3. Unfortunately, that seems unlikely. But we can all hope, right?

This being a trademark application, we don't know a whole lot about what Valve is playing at here. The application is still working its way through the US Patent and Trademark Office but we do know that it's for something called Neon Prime and that it's something to do with "computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet".

That's suitably vague, as are all patent applications. But it does suggest that something new is in the pipeline - pun intended - but there is so far little indication that this is Half-Life-related, despite our hopes and dreams. Some Reddit rumors have Valve working on not just a new game, but a new series of games. We'll just have to wait and see.

However, and at the risk of tempering expectations, it's important to remember that this patent could as well be for a new game development tool as it could an actual game. If Valve had come up with a special way to make games specifically for its Steam Deck, it'd probably patent the tool involved. So as much as we'd like to say Half-Life 3 is confirmed, we're far from that point right now.

But still. How cool would it be if we could sink our teeth back into the Half Life world? Very cool, that's how cool.

