CD Projekt Red is working on multiple games including a new Witcher trilogy

(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has taken to Twitter to announce that it's working on several new games including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a brand new Witcher trilogy and a new IP that's codenamed Hadar.

It looks like there are several projects in the works for fans to look forward to.

New Witcher trilogy 

It's been a long time since The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt was first released, but we've known for a while that CD Projekt Red had plans for a new Witcher game after it was done with Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, this isn't even the first time we've heard that a new trilogy is in the works

Now though, we have further confirmation of the plans and more detail about it too.  

CD Projekt Red has said that the first instalment of the series is codenamed Polaris and is set to be a new triple-A RPG title. Other Witcher games are also in the works, including Canis Majoris - which is also a full-fledged Witcher game that's being developed by another studio.

Meanwhile CD Projekt Red's studio, The Molasses Flood is working on a bold outing in The Witcher universe codenamed Sirius which features a multiplayer experience as well as a single-player story. 

There may be some wait for these games though as it's said the plan is to release them over a six-year period. 

Cyberpunk sequel

As well as the new Witcher games, CD Projekt Red has also announced that it's working on a full sequel for Cyberpunk 2077 codenamed Orion. 

The original outing might have had a rough start but it's since been patched several times and has risen in popularity because of it. Cyberpunk 2077 is also getting extra content in the form of a major expansion soon, but the plans aren't stopping there. 

Future plans include introducing multiplayer experiences and continuing to harness "the potential of this dark future universe". So for fans of the game, there's plenty more to look forward to. 

A brand new IP - Hadar

As if these announcements weren't enough, the company has also revealed that it's working on a new IP:

Codenamed Hadar, this new project is said to be an entirely new IP created from scratch. It's in the very early stages, so other details are thin on the ground but one thing is clear - CD Projekt Red means business. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
