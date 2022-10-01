The Finals is coming from an intriguing mixture of developers, and looks really promising. Find out more here.

Sometimes a debut trailer and the pedigree of a game's development team are enough to make you pay real attention, and that's what happened with The Finals.

It's an upcoming free-to-play shooter that will take destructible environments to whole new levels, and we've got all the details you need to know about it, right here.

The Finals trailer

The Finals debuted with a really impressive, albeit very short, trailer in 2022, and you can watch it below.

It contains a pretty overwhelming series of gameplay glimpses, so despite being fairly short, there's a lot to digest from it.

Then, in February 2023 we got another trailer announcing the game's closed beta, which started on 7 March 2023 and will run for 2023.

It's once again full of dazzling edits and some really mad gameplay moments.

We don't have a release date of any sort for The Finals yet - the first trailer, though, is labelled as "Pre-alpha", while the second was marked "Pre-beta".

This means the game could still be a decent way off from release, as nice as its graphics look at this stage, with a beta being a more typical time to show off early gameplay.

You can, though, sign up to join an ongoing series of playtests on Steam, if you're a PC gamer and you want a glimpse of how The Finals is shaping up at this point.

Overall, we'd be pretty surprised if The Finals came out fully anytime before late 2023, but you never quite know how quickly or slowly development on a given project will move.

The Finals platforms

The Finals has been announced for PC and consoles, although it hasn't been specified which consoles yet.

Based on the destruction and graphical fidelity on show in the trailer, though, we think it's a fairly safe bet that The Finals won't end up on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, since it's likely to simply be too demanding for that older hardware.

If you're gaming on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, though, you should be safe.

Embark Studios

The Finals gameplay

The Finals is a multiplayer shooter played in large arenas with nearly unprecedented levels of destruction on offer to players. You'll play in squads of three, with four squads competing in each match.

A team of ex-Dice developers is bringing back what players loved about Battlefield iterations like Bad Company 2, letting you completely demolish buildings and areas with explosives, changing the battlefield and making for huge tactical flexibility.

However, this isn't a po-faced war simulator. The Finals is set in a satirical future where you're competing in a huge gameshow, fighting other squads to grab loot and bank it at set locations.

You'll have access to modern weaponry like submachine guns and rocket launchers, as well as classic options like katanas for more up-close fighting, but you'll also select different characters for different approaches. The trailer features a foam gun used to create cover and new routes, so things can clearly get nice and science-fiction.

Each "body build" will have different attributes to play in different ways, which sounds intriguing.

Embark Studios

As you gain success, Embark says you'll attract sponsorships and new customisation options to make your fighter truly unique, something familiar to fans of racing games, and we love how that could impact your choice of cosmetics in-game.

Each arena will apparently be based on an iconic place, too, so you might feel like you're blowing up a fancy arrondissement in Paris or some other glamourous location while you play, too.

Now that the game's beta is ongoing, a bunch of creators and YouTubers have been able to get their hands on it, so if you search you'll find plenty of actual gameplay footage to digest.

Above we've embedded a showcase from JackFrags, but that's just one of quite a few you can find to see different takes on the game.