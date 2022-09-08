The Witcher 4 is just the first game in a new saga

(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has never been afraid of talking up its projects before they're actually out, and on its latest earnings call it reiterated that it sees a big future for its Witcher series.

We know that the developer is working on a new game set in the Witcher universe, and it looks like we'll be playing the first in a new saga.

-

Joint CEO Adam Kiciński made the following comments about the game during that call - "We have in mind more than one. The first saga was three games, so now we are thinking about more than one game, but we are in pre-production of the first game from the second Witcher saga."

That'll be exciting news for any fans of the existing Witcher games, although it does only underline something that CD Projekt Red had already implied.

The fact that the title is still in pre-production, though, means we're still a very long way indeed from being able to even see footage of it, let alone play it, so fans would be advised to brace themselves for a long wait.

Given the debacle of Cyberpunk 2077's launch, it's also a fair assumption that CD Projekt Red will make sure the next major game it releases is fully polished before it sends it out into the wild. Cyberpunk 2077 is at least now getting its major story DLC, though, in the form of Phantom Liberty.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.