(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has announced that a major expansion will be released for Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023.

Phantom Liberty was revealed during a special edition of its online show, Night City Wire, with a brief teaser hinting at what to expect.

It will bring a brand new story, new setting outside of Night City, and a new cast of characters to the game. However, you will still play as V and Keanu Reeves will return as Johnny Silverhand, so there'll be plenty for fans to get excited about.

Further details on Netflix's NSFW anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, were discussed by one of its creators, Bartosz Sztybor. He spoke about the story, themes and characters that will appear in the show hitting the streaming service on 13 September.

In addition, it was revealed that a new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 (1.6) will add equippable items from the new series to the game. This will include the jacket worn by the lead character in Edgerunners, David Martinex, and a shotgun used by another.

A stack of extra features will also be added to the game, including a clothing transmog system, cross-platform progression (at last), playable Roach Race arcade cabinets, and a load more.

You can watch the whole Night City Wire Special below.

