(Pocket-lint) - The developer of PUBG Mobile, Krafton, has created a "virtual influencer" that will share videos and photos on YouTube and Instagram.

Developed using deep learning and hyperrealism technologies, Ana will spread "joy and happiness through music and entertainment", although we don't yet know what that will entail.

We do, however, have a new video teaser showing how lifelike Ana is, plus a few photos on her Instagram page.

These are early days for the fledgling poster, considering she's yet to receive any comments at the time of going to press. Krafton clearly hopes there will be plenty of engagement later down the line.

In all honesty, bar a really good tech demo from the South Korean studio, we're not that sure of the point of Ana. Still, the developer has done a good job with the animation so far and we're intrigued enough to see what else it has up its sleeve.

The quality is definitely up there when it comes to virtual influencers (of which, there are a few already). But let's see if the content she posts is on a par too.

We should see more on her exploits over the coming weeks.

Writing by Rik Henderson.