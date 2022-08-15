New South Park game inbound, developed in-house and 3D

(Pocket-lint) - THQ Nordic announced a new South Park game during its showcase livestream at the weekend, but there are few actual details as yet.

Developed by South Park Digital Studios, the game was teased at the very end of the event with just the developer's logo and a brief voice over.

It is not yet known whether it will be an RPG follow-up to The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole, although VGC reports that it'll be a 3D title rather than use flat characters like the animated TV series.

Both of the former games were developed out-of-house for Ubisoft, with the first originally planned to be released by THQ before it went bust.

Now the company that rose in its ashes is taking on publishing duties for this latest outing.

If you want to catch up on the many TV series before the new South Park game emerges, Paramount+ has the entire back catalogue available to stream. There are also a number of new movies being made for the platform.

THQ Nordic also used its showcase event to announce a reboot of Alone in the Dark - the stealth horror series that predates Resident Evil. And it showed gameplay footage of AEW: Fight Forever, the new wrestling game from Yuke's based on the rival promotion to WWE, All-Elite Wrestling.

Writing by Rik Henderson.