(Pocket-lint) - Wreckfest is coming to mobile platforms, it's been announced - the destructive racing game will be hitting iOS and Android alike soon.

The announcement from publisher THQ Nordic doesn't actually include a release date, sadly, so we can't be sure exactly when we'll be able to try it out.

The game looks like an impressive port of its console and PC version, too, with a detailed destruction model at the heart of everything it does right.

You'll be able to race a variety of vehicles, from buses and muscle cars to trucks and even the game's famous sofa, all around tracks that encourage and even force you to smash into other racers as you go.

This results in huge pileups and massive damage to your ride and others', with the game's damage deformation sometimes leaving you driving something closer to a toaster than it is to a full-sized car.

It's great fun and will arrive with a seemingly full complement of customisation options to let you fit roll-cages and other details to your car, along with a few modes to enjoy, including both races and more free-for-all destruction derbies.

You can try the full console version of Wreckfest right now on Xbox Game Pass if you haven't already - it plays great on Xbox Series X or S, and you'll be able to get a pretty clear sense of whether you'll want to look out for the mobile version when it does launch.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.