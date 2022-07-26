Funko and ex-Lego developers making new Funko Pop game

(Pocket-lint) - Funko is moving into the game business in partnership with a studio founded by ex-Traveller's Tales boss Jon Burton.

10:10 Games will first develop a "AAA action platformer" for PC and console that will undoubtedly be based on Funko Pops, such as Funko Freddy - the mascot of the brand.

Considering that Burton worked on a large number of the Lego games over the years, plus platformers based on Disney properties, it stands to reason that his experience will be used to create similar for Funko.

"Creating iconic products that emotionally connect fans to their favorite fandoms is critical to each product portfolio decision," said Funko CEO, Andrew Perlmutter.

"By partnering with 10:10 Games and utilising the best creators in the business, we will have the talent to deliver games that reflect Funko’s unique look and feel across its lines and varied products."

The first game is slated for release in 2023, but little else is known about it now. It is also without a title as yet.

However, ythere will be "major third-party studio integration" and it will be designed for a teen audience, with a T rating in the US.

Funko has dabbled in video games licensing in the past, with Gears Pop! being a particularly memorable outing.

An Xbox collaboration resulted in a strategy game using Pop versions of Gears of War characters. Released on iOS and Android in 2019, it is no longer available.

Writing by Rik Henderson.