Destiny coming to mobile, claims report

(Pocket-lint) - Destiny could be coming to iPhone and Android, with an "unannounced FPS mobile game" from Bungie having been spotted on a LinkedIn profile page.

The profile of one of the artists at NetEase Games details that they worked in cooperation with Bungie on the game. And, considering that Bungie's only two major properties to date are the now Microsoft-owned Halo and Destiny, it is widely thought to be a mobile version of the latter.

That's cemented further by The Game Post, which reports that a source with knowledge of the development plans also said NetEase was working on an unannounced Destiny game.

It is thought to be a new game entirely, based but not ported from the first or second Destiny. The report also states that it's been in development for two years or more.

It makes sense considering the undoubted success of other triple-A IPs on iOS and Android, such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. Bungie clearly wants a slice of the action.

NetEase is the Chinese studio behind several other mobile franchises, such as an adaptation of Dead by Daylight. It also publishs its own, original titles.

By the time Destiny Mobile arrives, it could in fact be a Sony Interactive Entertainment title, with an acquisition of Bungie for $3.6 billion agreed by both parties earlier this year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.