Polium One is a Web3 games console coming in 2024

(Pocket-lint) - A new console has been announced that will be the "world's first multi-chain" machine for Web3 gaming.

The Polium One will be released in the latter part of 2024 and will feature "exclusive games" from Web3 developers, as well as other titles.

It will be made by the eponymous Polium and will be available on pre-order to players who purchase an NFT "Polium Pass" on the Ethereum network. Only 10,000 will be mined, it is reported.

If all of that has already befuddled you and/or put you off, you're not alone. The announcement has already received its fair share of criticism and backlash on social channels.

The company's logo has been attacked, for example, with many Twitter users claiming it looks far too similar to the branding of a certain Nintendo console.

Man logo looks kinda familiar... pic.twitter.com/bruj4gX35D — ben shambrook (@shambrookben) July 4, 2022

This lead to Polium announcing a logo chain is imminent. It has also responded to other negative comments by saying that it will not crowdfund its console until there is a fully working model.

Several other games consoles have struggled to meet expectations after raising massive sums in crowdfunding exercises in the past, such as Ouya. Or they have been delayed by months or even years, like the reimagined Atari VCS and Intellivision Amico.

We'll have to wait to see if the Polium One will make the light of day, but we suspect there'll be a few changes in strategy beforehand.

Writing by Rik Henderson.