(Pocket-lint) - Atari has sprung a welcome surprise by announcing Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a forthcoming collection of retro games that will span the famous brand's entire 50-year history in the videogame industry.

It's being created in partnership with Digital Eclipse, and will include more than 90 games in total, with six new additions that will showcase inspiration drawn from the catalogue of classics on offer.

Games won't be all of it, though, with archival images and videos also on hand to fill you in on the history of what you're playing, along with interviews to add extra context.

The collection will feature timelines of Atari's history that you can scroll through, learning as you go and stopping to play games that are featured as and when you fancy it, making them a great learning experience for anyone keen to brush up on their history.

It's going to launch in November 2022, and should come to basically every platform you can think of - PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Switch. It'll also be on Atari's own VCS, which is a somewhat unique take on the mini PC.

