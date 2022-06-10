Aliens Dark Descent is a top-down shooter coming next year

(Pocket-lint) - Focus Entertainment has announced a new game featuring those pesky movie xenomorphs that so love to chew off faces.
Aliens: Dark Descent is a top-down, single-player shooter that's coming in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.
It features squad-based tactical combat but in real-time, so could be as fun and frantic as James Cameron's Alien sequel.
The game is being developed by the studio behind Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, Tindalos Interactive: "The entire team at Tindalos is dedicated to delivering a gaming experience faithful to the spirit of the Alien franchise, and adding its own, never-seen-before elements to this iconic universe," said its CEO, Romain Clavier (as reported by VGC).
"The gameplay we have developed is unique, inspired from our favourite tactical and CRPG games and packaged in nerve-wracking, real-time action.
"Translating from film to our game the sheer terror caused by the deadliest species known to man was quite a challenge, but I’m confident most of you will end up in strung-out shape - as Hicks himself would say."
Aliens: Dark Descent was announced during the Summer Game Fest kickoff show, along with the teaser trailer that you can see below.