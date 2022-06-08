(Pocket-lint) - The world's largest videogames show will return next year, it's been confirmed.

E3 2023 will mark the first in-person event since 2019 but will also incorporate some of the lessons learned during the pandemic, with a larger digital presence too.

The head of the show's organiser, Stan Pierre-Louis of the ESA, told the Washington Post that E3 2023 was still going ahead, despite rumours that the big gaming brands would rather host their own events.

"I think what’s great about all this experimentation is that companies of all sizes are trying to figure out what works best to promote the products and content they are looking to share with consumers," he said.

"And I think there is a space for a physical show. I think there’s an importance of having digital reach. Combining those two, I think there is a critical element of what we think E3 can provide."

Some critics suggested that E3 2022, which would have started this week if not cancelled, was partly shelved due to a lack of interest. Pierre-Louis claimed otherwise, suggesting it was entirely due to the pandemic: "What I can tell you is that Covid has been a driving factor for anyone who conducts physical events for the past three years."

While E3 might not be happening this year, its virtual-only rival, Summer Game Fest, is already in full swing.

A new PlayStation State of Play was broadcast last week and other events are planned for over the coming weeks, including the major Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event on Sunday 12 June 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.