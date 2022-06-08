Capcom's planning to show off a bunch of announced games - find out the details here.

March isn't normally a month we associate heavily with gaming showcases, but Capcom's bucking that trend with a new live stream it's planning.

We've got all the details about when you can watch the show, right here.

When is the Capcom Spotlight?

Capcom announced the show in early March 2023 and there isn't long to wait - the Capcom Spotlight takes place on 9 March 2023.

The start time for the show is 2:30PM PT, 5:30PM ET, 10:30PM GMT or 11:30PM CET, depending on where you're based.

It'll be a simultaneous online stream regardless, though, and will run for around 26 minutes.

How to watch the Capcom Spotlight

You can watch the stream right here on YouTube - Capcom has handily provided the link well in advance.

Alternatively, Capcom also plans to broadcast it on its Twitch channel.

What to expect from the Capcom Spotlight

Capcom's got quite a big year underway - with Resident Evil 4 just around the corner and Street Fighter 6 a little further away.

It's been pretty transparent about what will be included in the Spotlight, although SF6 actually isn't on the menu.

The list of games being covered is as follows: Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

That doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room in a 26-minute stream, so we wouldn't necessarily get any hopes up regarding surprises or announcements.