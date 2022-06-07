(Pocket-lint) - Capcom's getting into the spirit of gaming's summer season, and has revealed that it's going to hold a showcase for some of its upcoming games very soon.

We've got all the details about when you can watch the show, right here.

Capcom announced the show in early June 2022, and there isn't long to wait - the Capcom Showcase takes place on 13 June 2022.

Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.https://t.co/fcLu2YjbYs pic.twitter.com/XHZu7iKJzz — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 7, 2022

The start time for the show is 3PM PT, 6PM ET, 11PM BST or 12AM CET, depending on where you're based.

It'll be a simultaneous online stream regardless, though, and will run for around 35 minutes.

While URLs have not yet gone live for the stream, Capcom has confirmed that it will be broadcast on both its YouTube and Twitch channels, so you'll be able to visit either to find the stream.

We'll also embed the video at the top of this page once the URL is live, so you can also bookmark this page and watch the stream live with us when the time comes.

Capcom's actually already taken the wraps off quite a lot in recent weeks, so we're thinking we'll see more of some of its bigger announcements. That means presumably another gameplay showcase for the recently-announced Street Fighter 6.

We'd also hope that we could see a little bit more of the Resident Evil 4 remake that was announced during Sony's last State of Play stream, too. There could be more news of Pragmata, a game that Capcom announced way back at the unveiling of the PS5, too.

Capcom has said that the update will be focussed on already-announced games, so you might want to temper any expectations for bombshell new reveals.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.