(Pocket-lint) - Not for the first time, we're going back to Resident Evil 4 - Capcom confirmed during June 2022's State of Play presentation that one of its most successful ever games is being remade for next-gen consoles and PC.

The game is going to be updated to 2023 standards, according to Capcom, and should therefore look absolutely superb, given how impressive Village looked last year. Here are all the key facts for you.

Resident Evil 4's trailer appeared during a PlayStation State of Play event in early June 2022, and was that rarest of things - a gaming reveal that ends with a concrete date.

Thanks to that trailer we know the game will be arriving on 24 March 2023 - so you've still got a little while to wait before you can step into Leon's shoes again.

While the game was shown off as part of a PlayStation event, it's not going to be exclusive to Sony's platform - Resident Evil 4 will release on PlayStation 5, but also on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Finally, it'll have support for PSVR 2, Sony's next-generation virtual reality headset.

This means that the game is skipping last-gen consoles, a significant step. That said, by its release the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will have been out for well over two years, so we're very much in the phase where release do start to skip the older consoles for the sake of more focussed performance.

We're going to keep things vague in case you've never played the original Resident Evil 4, on any of the many, many platforms it has been re-released on since it first came out.

The game sees Leon Kennedy, star of Resident Evil 2, take on a perilous mission to rescue the American President's daughter. She's been abducted by a cult based in rural Spain, taking the series into the wilderness slightly.

There, a mysterious plague has eaten away at the community and rendered them rageful and violent, leaving a gauntlet of ambushes and traps for Leon to navigate.

Meanwhile there are typical Resident Evil shenanigans involving Albert Wesker and Ada Wong, among others, playing out in the background. It all adds up to one of Resident Evil's more pulpy stories, despite a tone that is at times quite realistic.

Of course, we don't know how much Capcom will change the story and script - its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 did make some updates and lengthen certain sections for pacing reasons rather than leaving things exactly as you remember them, after all.

This means that one of gaming's most familiar campaigns could well have some surprises up its sleeve when Resident Evil 4 does eventually release.

Resident Evil 4 was a big step toward action-packed gameplay for the series when it released, and we'd imagine that things will stay that way for its remake, with Leon gunning down big crowds of enemies with limited ammo.

From the reveal trailer you can already tell that the visuals are an enormous step up, and one side effect of that will be far more realistic lighting, which could lead a wide range of locations to look a heck of a lot creepier and more atmospheric, from castle interiors to rundown houses.

We can catch glimpses of returning characters that will help Leon along the way, and the game also has him shepherding Ashley (the kidnap target) for a lot of its length, so it'll be interesting to see if Capcom has made that escorting process a bit smoother and easier to control.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.