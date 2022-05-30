Ted Lasso could be a playable character in MultiVersus

(Pocket-lint) - Warner Bros' answer to Super Smash Bros, MultiVersus, already has an eclectic mix of characters in the roster, but it sounds like there are more on the way.

The Reddit user who originally leaked the game. u/hugeleakeractually, has suggested that there are a handful of surprise additions still in store.

The most surprising of which might be Ted Lasso, the titular character from one of our favourite Apple TV shows.

Other unusual inclusions are NBA basketball player Lebron James, The Hound and Daenerys from Game of Thrones, and Godzilla from, well, Godzilla.

The post notes that, while the data mining suggests that these characters are mostly finished, they are unlikely to be in the game from day one.

The leaker says "Defining launch is hard to do anyways, most of the team isn’t thinking about the game in that sense. It’s always been intended to be a live service title. By some definitions, this Alpha test was the launch."

The Reddit post also notes that Mad Max and Harry Potter, whose inclusion was leaked previously, have been placed on hold, possibly due to an intellectual property-related issue.

The tipster also hints that he has more information to drop, so we'll be keeping an ear out for what's next.

MultiVersus will be free-to-play and the open beta will be releasing on PC, Playstation and Xbox from July 2022.

