(Pocket-lint) - 505 Games is the publisher behind cult classics like Control and the PC version of Death Stranding, and will soon host its first online showcase event to detail some of the new games it hopes will attain similar status.

The 505 Games Showcase for spring 2022 will take place on Tuesday 17 May and will feature never-before-seen content, new reveals, and developer interviews.

Here's how to watch it and what to expect.

505 Games' first ever showcase event will start at 15:00 CEST on 17 May 2022. Here the times for different regions:

US West Coast: 06:00 PDT

US East Coast: 09:00 EDT

UK: 14:00 BST

Central Europe: 15:00 CEST

You can watch the entire event live via the video at the top of this page.

Alternatively, it will be available on 505 Games' YouTube channel.

The show will last for around an hour and be hosted by former MTV presenter Patrice Bouédibéla.

It'll showcase upcoming games to be released this year by the publisher, including a "brand new reveal from a cult developer".

There will also be new content on upcoming games, interviews with developers and more.

"s 505 continues to grow, it is important we keep shouting about the amazing developers we’re proud to work with, and the brilliant games they make,” said president of 505 Games, Neil Ralley.

"We’d be honoured for people to tune in and see what we have in store for them."

Writing by Rik Henderson.