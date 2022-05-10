(Pocket-lint) - When you think of a gaming PC, especially if it's a pre-built one, there's a good chance that you imagine a hulking great tower of a computer, the sort that would take up a huge slice of space whether it's on top of a desk or below it.

While those sorts of builds are popular for their simple layout, and can house loads of components, they're not the only way. Few PCs demonstrate this more perfectly than Corsair's One i300, a gaming PC that redefines the amount of space high-quality graphics demand from you. Here's why you should think about getting this pre-built masterpiece rather than constructing your own puzzle of a computer.

The main headline about the One i300 is pretty obvious - it's remarkably small, still a tower in terms of orientation but one that will take up drastically less space either above or under your desktop, leaving you free to move around your decor or yourself without compromise.

This places it in the same category as a home console like the Xbox Series X, rather than a fully-fledged gaming PC, something that stays remarkable every time you see one. It just shouldn't be able to cram in the specs it manages! Yet, importantly, it comes fully assembled. Building your own compact PC can be hugely challenging, so it's great to rely on Corsair's experts to do it for you.

The size is one thing, but we also think the One i300 looks really great - it has some welcome RGB lighting on the outside that you can customise with Corsair's industry-leading iCue software to be as loud or as subtle as you like, leaving everything up to you.

A matte finish means it can easily blend into the background, while the design means that components can perform at their best even in a smaller footprint, something many PC builders would struggle to accomplish in their own home builds.

Of course, compact PCs exist outside of the One i300 - it's the specs it brings to the form-factor that are the really impressive thing. You get a liquid-cooled Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, the sort of graphics card most PC builders drool over, perfectly aligned inside. This means you'll be enjoying the latest in graphical power, including the all-important photorealism of ray-traced lighting.

Your processor is an Intel Core i9-12900K, which is also a total beast, and with an NVMe SSD for your data storage, loading times are minimised and you'll spend as much time as possible actually gaming, instead of waiting for progress bars to fill and levels to load in.

In a mini-ITX case like this one, you might worry that thermals could be a problem, but Corsair has done stellar work to ensure that the One i300 doesn't just avoid these issues, it does extremely well with air intake. The case has intelligent vents built in to suck cold air through your components, while the number of fans that are in the case is really impressive.

It's this sort of attention to detail that can be hard to manage if you build the PC yourself, especially in such a compact case, and we think that it all comes together to make the Corsair One i300 a pretty jaw-dropping option if you want a more compact gaming PC. Check it out on Corsair's webstore to find out even more about it, and to order one yourself.

