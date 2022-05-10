(Pocket-lint) - Whilst there’s still a place for a good wired headset, it can be hard to resist the freedom a wireless headset offers. Combine that with gaming-grade frequency response to reduce latency and fewer wires in your set up and it’s easy to see why wireless is so popular amongst gamers. Thankfully HyperX has a wide range of top options to consider if you’re looking to go wireless with your next headset.

The hallmark of its devices is quality, but you don't have to worry if you have a specific budget you need to stick to while you search for your next gaming headset. It has amazing options at a wide range of budgets, all of which are excellent at their price. Keep reading to find out about some of its most impressive choices.

The newest kid on the block is the Cloud Alpha Wireless, which HyperX debuted at CES 2022, and which takes its place at the very top of its lineup of excellent headsets. There are a host of steps forward hidden in its design, including a dual-chamber system for its drivers for more accurate sound, and the inclusion of DTS audio.

It's the first wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge, a number so huge we can imagine forgetting what charging it even feels like before we need to power it up again. Along with that frankly outrageous benefit, you also get the trademark comfort that HyperX specialises in, this really is a deluxe choice for anyone looking to get a new gaming headset.

The distinctive red arms again mark out HyperX's most iconic headset, the superb Cloud II Wireless, which takes the excellent template of the original headset and improves it in a few subtle ways. Its 53mm drivers are among the best in the industry, carefully tuned to give you perfectly balanced, delicate sound that still packs a major oomph.

It sounds simply amazing, to put it in straightforward terms, while the noise-cancelling microphone that it's fitted with is also massively useful for party chat and recording. It works just as well with PC or PlayStation and with up to 30 hours of battery life you won't be having to charge it nightly, either.

You normally wouldn't expect to get wireless play from a reliable headset at this price, but HyperX has managed the improbable in the form of a seriously affordable 7.1 surround sound headset. You can use it on either PC or PS4/PS5, although the full surround sound will work best on a PC.

As befits the Cloud name, it's also super lightweight, making it a dream to wear for long sessions - we've tested countless headsets, and you'd be surprised how many start to chafe after an hour or two. The microphone can rotate out of the way when you're not using it, and solid battery life of up to 17 hours will keep you gaming for ages.

Stepping up a little in terms of budget, this lightweight headset is another brilliant way to get a wireless experience on PlayStation or PC without having to break the bank. It looks fairly similar to the headset above, but has some telling upgrades including more durable components.

You get the same excellent sound though, from HyperX's excellent 40mm drivers, and onboard audio controls make it easy to adjust your volume without having to fiddle around while pausing your game. The lovely all-white design is perfectly paired with the PlayStation 5, too.

The design for the Cloud Core Wireless DTS is a bit different, but it follows the template of HyperX's more premium Cloud headsets, as you'll see below, and it's a design that works flawlessly, making for some of the most comfortable and lightweight headsets on the market.

This model boasts innovative DTS technology to make for 3D sound that is truly immersive as you move around in your games. This is equally useful whether you're looking to get an advantage with locational audio in multiplayer, or just to be truly immersed in the world of a singleplayer masterpiece.

