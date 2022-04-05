Summer Game Fest will fill the gap left by E3 this year

(Pocket-lint) - The annual E3 video games show may be absent this year, without even a digital presence, but the organisers of Summer Game Fest have confirmed that we'll still have plenty of games announcements to savour this June.

Summer Game Fest has, for the last couple of years, run parallel to E3. The virtual-only event runs across several days (even weeks) and starts with a kickoff show hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley.

ICYMI: #SummerGameFest returns in June for its third year of video game news, announcements and digital events from the world's leading game creators. pic.twitter.com/q2Kk3tMuwZ — Summer Game Fest - June 2022 (@summergamefest) April 2, 2022

Allied publishers and developers then host their own livestreams during the period, all under the Summer Game Fest banner.

Xbox, Ubisoft and Square Enix were among those last year to hold their own showcases, for example. Steam also traditionally hosts its Next Fest event as part of the festivities.

Many games are debuted during the main kickoff show and subsequent livestreams. We expect more this year considering there will be no E3.

Companies to have signed up to be part of Summer Game Fest this year include 2K Games, Activision, EA, Netflix, Warner, Ubisoft, PlayStation and Xbox. More partners will be added in the coming weeks.

We don't yet have exact dates for the event, but they will be announced soon. You can sign up for further announcements from the organiser on the official website here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.