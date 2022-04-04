(Pocket-lint) - The Monkey Island adventure game series is to return with the suitably named Return to Monkey Island coming later this year.

Writer/director of the 1990 original The Secret of Monkey Island, Ron Gilbert, is once again in the driving seat with long-time collaborator Dave Grossman. We can expect a very funny ride once more, for sure.

The voice of Guybrush Threepwood will also be supplied once more by Dominic Armato.

Little else is know about the game at present, save for a trailer which you can see above. The game will be published by Lucasfilm Games and Devolver Digital.

Save for a couple of remasters (of The Secret and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge), the last instalment was Tales of Monkey Island, produced by Telltale Games around 13 years ago.

That outing was in the typical Telltale episodic format whereby new chapters were released in regular intervals. However, it is likely that Return will revert to a full game release.

Maybe this will also see a renewed passion for a Monkey Island movie, which was on the cards at Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment in the early 2000s but nothing much came of it. We could also imagine it becoming a successful Netflix series.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Meanwhile, Return to Monkey Island will appear sometime in 2022. Platform announcements are yet to follow.

Writing by Rik Henderson.