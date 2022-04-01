(Pocket-lint) - E3 2022 has been cancelled.

The Entertainment Software Association, which organises E3, said the trade event will return next year "with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations".

The ESA previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, it's confirming there won't even be a digital E3 showcase this year. "Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer", the ESA explained in its statement. "Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience."

E3 is generally a three-day expo for games, with some of the world's biggest publishers and console manufacturers showing the titles that will be coming out later that year and beyond. It is considered one of the largest gaming-related expos. It usually takes place in person in June at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It first kicked off there in 1995 and was held annually until 2020 - when it was cancelled for the first time. In 2021, it was held entirely online.

Pocket-lint has attended the show several times, bringing you hands-on experiences of the latest games and breaking news as it happened.

As for E3 2023, currently, it's expected to be both an online and in-person event.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.