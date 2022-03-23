(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries has launched a Bluetooth LE game controller for Android and Chromebook that offers up to 90-hours of continuous mobile gaming.

The SteelSeries Stratus+ is the latest in its line of wireless controllers and can also be used with Windows when wired via a USB cable.

However, it is primarily designed for Android mobile gaming use, thanks to a detachable phone mount, and with Chromebooks.

The lithium-ion battery is capable of lasting up to 90-hours on a single charge, while fast charging can provide 12-hours of play time after just 15-minutes.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

It includes ALPS analogue thumbsticks and precision "Hall Effect" triggers with magnetic sensors for the "right feel".

Bluetooth LE connectivity reduces latency down to a minimum and the controller is among those recommended by Nvidia for its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. The controller is likely to run equally well with rival services, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia.

squirrel_widget_6675231

The SteelSeries Stratus+ is available to buy now for $59.99 in the US, €69.99 in Central Europe, and £54.99 in the UK.

It comes with a USB A to USB C cable (for charging and wired connection to a PC), and the slim profile mobile phone mount.

Writing by Rik Henderson.