The Witcher 4 announced, to be made with Unreal Engine 5

(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has announced a new installment in The Witcher games series.

Although the name is yet to be confirmed, The Witcher 4 will be made using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

It is switching over from its own REDengine technology, as used on the studio's games since The Witcher 2. The latest iteration of the game engine drove development of Cyberpunk 2077, which suffered from numerous issues on its console release in 2020.

By switching to Unreal Engine 5, CD Projekt Red will be able to use some of the extra features shown in The Matrix Awakens and other recent Epic Games' demos.

The company hasn't shared any other details on The Witcher 4 as yet.

"It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release," said the studio's CTO, Paweł Zawodny.

"This cooperation is so exciting, because it will elevate development predictability and efficiency, while simultaneously granting us access to cutting-edge game development tools. I can’t wait for the great games we’re going to create using Unreal Engine 5."

REDengne will still be used for the forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

Writing by Rik Henderson.