Next-gen versions coming for Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7

(Pocket-lint) - Fans of the recent spate of Resident Evil releases are in for some more good news, as it's been confirmed that all of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting next-gen versions later this year.

The new versions of the game will be available standalone, from the sounds of things, but will also be offered for those who have the existing last-gen games, without any extra cost.

Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/MNPZcZBl7i — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 2, 2022

While there aren't further details on exactly what upgrades the new versions will bring, the fact that the announcement above mentions "visual enhancements" means you can expect smoother frame rates and higher resolutions as a starting point, for our money.

Whether there are better textures and other more involved changes will remain to be seen, although we'd be a little surprised if that were the case. The screenshots included do look brilliant, though, with lighting that might be a little more sophisticated.

It means that you'll be able to play all of the four most recent Resident Evil releases (including the superb Village) without needing to run a backward-compatible app if you have got a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, which will be welcome news to anyone with them still in their backlog of games.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.