(Pocket-lint) - Bungie, following its recent acquisition by Sony, has published a help page that states Destiny 2 is unsupported on Valve's Steam Deck.

Not only is it unsupported, but Bungie straight-up threatens to ban players who attempt to run the game anyway.

The page has a "Steam Deck and Destiny 2" section that reads:

"Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running. Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time.

Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban."

Keen Destiny 2 players have been waiting for news regarding the game's compatibility and it's safe to say they'll be disappointed.

Especially since Destiny 2 has already been ported to the Linux-based Stadia platform, the unwillingness to work with Valve's platform comes as something of a surprise.

Bungie isn't the only developer swerving the much-hyped handheld, though, Epic Game's Fortnite also won't be receiving an update for the Steam Deck.

However, this is all down to the SteamOS platform, willing tinkerers can always install Windows on their machine and enjoy compatibility with the aforementioned games. How well Windows will run on the Steam Deck is another matter entirely.

Writing by Luke Baker.