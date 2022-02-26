(Pocket-lint) - After years of waiting, huge swathes of time with no news about the game at all, and then a frenzied few months of gameplay reveals and network tests, Elden Ring is finally out, and it's been greeted with the sort of critical acclaim that most developers only dream of.

Like all of FromSoftware's other modern releases, though, Elden Ring is also hard. It's a game that often doesn't tell you things that come to seem entirely integral to the game's mechanics later, and while it holds your hands more than some in the Souls series, you still might need some help. Here, then, are some quick tips to help you get started with the game.

The way that levelling up and experience works in Elden Ring means that you can build a character to your own specifications over time, even if you end up realising that your starting choice set you off on the wrong foot.

That's great to know, because it means you don't need to spend twenty minutes deliberating over which to pick when the game starts - choose one that looks fun and see how you do! If you want a melee-focussed build, the armored classes are good options, while those with high Mind and Faith are ideal for magic casting.

The one thing to avoid, though, is the Wretch; it's intended for players who want to challenge or punish themselves, and there's no upside to picking it - so, don't!

Elden Ring opens with a few short areas for you to traverse, including the prerequesite boss to instantly kill you. After that point, you'll learn the basics of combat against some weak enemies, and we recommend taking things slowly here.

Rather than sweeping through with clumsy but quick kills, take the time to learn how to block properly and experiment with the timings of those blocks and dodges - you'll thank yourself a short while later, when enemies start to punch way, way harder.

Once you hit the overworld of Limgrave at the game's start, you'll start to run into enemies as you move around, and there's one right out of the gate patrolling on a huge horse. He's there almost explicitly to teach you a lesson - namely, you can't take many foes down right now, so try skirting around.

It's a tactic that will remain useful throughout pretty much the whole game, so if you see a huge foe and reckon it's likely to crush you, the game might well reward you for staying out of the fight until you're better equipped to take it on.

When you start the game, alongside a class you'll be able to select a one-off Keepsake that you'll start the game with. These are worth searching the web about, because they each bring interesting benefits, but if you're keen to just breeze through our top pick for a beginner would be the Golden Seed.

This will let you add a charge to your healing flask really early on in the game, and while you'll find more down the line having that early safety net is worth its weight in gold, in our opinion.

In the early phases of the game, there are a couple of locations hiding items that are really valuable and useful, but which you can easily breeze past if you're not careful. For example, the Gatefront Ruins that you'll run into, patrolled by a bunch of enemies, also has a small basement room to find, down some stairs.

In it, you'll find an item to unlock a mechanic called the Ashes of War, to help you make your weapons take on new attributes. It's something that we missed multiple times as we cleared the ruins, and serves up another valuable lesson - keep your eyes peeled and check every corner!

Like the Souls games before it, Elden Ring has you collecting XP from enemies as you vanquish them, but if you die you risk losing it all. Only if you get to the spot where you died in the next life can you reclaim your progress, which doubles as currency as well.

It's a classic risk-reward mechanic, but all we can say is that if you've collected enough Runes to level up a couple of times then you should be wary of pushing into dangerous or unknown fights - fast-travelling to a save point to level up and bank that progress might be the more sensible option.

